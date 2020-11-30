iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $280.99. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,773. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $283.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.74.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.