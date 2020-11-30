iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after buying an additional 46,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 322,730 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

