iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,457,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,717,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,057 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,671,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after buying an additional 669,929 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.71. 466,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

