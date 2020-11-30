iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Cetera Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 6.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $170,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 609,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.82. 1,255,489 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

