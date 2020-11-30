iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 220,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 112,342 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,712 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

