iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $85,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,437 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.68. 22,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.