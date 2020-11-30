iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $60,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 396,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,902,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $229.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average is $206.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

