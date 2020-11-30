iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 143.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.47. The company had a trading volume of 100,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,392. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

