iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 951,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

