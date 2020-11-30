iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

