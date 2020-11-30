iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

