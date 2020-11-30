iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.44. The company had a trading volume of 133,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,546. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

