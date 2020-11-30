Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00268.

Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend by 141.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

