Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total value of C$62,006.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,745,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,412,218.28.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90.
- On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total value of C$70,097.10.
- On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$74,414.10.
- On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,990.60.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$70,994.40.
- On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$69,275.40.
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total value of C$69,759.60.
REAL traded down C$0.83 on Monday, reaching C$19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,713. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total transaction of C$58,971.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,739,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,506,193.10.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total transaction of C$60,263.10.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total transaction of C$62,006.10.
- On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total transaction of C$71,327.10.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total transaction of C$70,097.10.
- On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$74,414.10.
- On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total transaction of C$77,109.60.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total transaction of C$75,990.60.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total transaction of C$70,994.40.
- On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$69,275.40.
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total transaction of C$69,759.60.
Shares of REAL traded down C$0.83 on Monday, reaching C$19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.64. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.
About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.