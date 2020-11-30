Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total value of C$62,006.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,745,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,412,218.28.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.37, for a total value of C$70,097.10.

On Monday, November 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$74,414.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.70, for a total value of C$77,109.60.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,990.60.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$70,994.40.

On Friday, October 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$69,275.40.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.25, for a total value of C$69,759.60.

REAL traded down C$0.83 on Monday, reaching C$19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,713. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.