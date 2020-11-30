JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to $16.00

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.93% from the stock’s current price.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$24.59 during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

