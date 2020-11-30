JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50,906.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 255,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.76. 438,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

