JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,724 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 255,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $118.72. 453,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

