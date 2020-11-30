JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,589 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 416,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,058,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPM stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.88. 465,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

