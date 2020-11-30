JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 5,850

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Davy Research cut shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,849.79 ($50.30).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 4,542 ($59.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,740 ($61.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,743.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,435.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

