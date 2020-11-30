JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDGF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays cut Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OCDGF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408. Ocado Group has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

