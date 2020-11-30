JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of REMYY opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

