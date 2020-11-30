JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SBSNY remained flat at $$38.89 during trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.18 million for the quarter.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

