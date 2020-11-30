Justin Mahendra Sells 37,500 Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) Stock

Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) (CVE:QST) Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$90,750.00.

Shares of QST stock remained flat at $C$2.40 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million and a PE ratio of 600.00. Questor Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.21.

QST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on Questor Technology Inc. (QST.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

