Keep3rV1 Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $190.17 or 0.00982687 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $38.04 million and $3.56 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00161667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00939121 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00260281 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00448667 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00156713 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

