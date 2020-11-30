Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

KMPR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

