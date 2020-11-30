Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.38 ($27.50).

Get Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.19. Bilfinger SE has a 1 year low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 1 year high of €35.32 ($41.55). The company has a market capitalization of $954.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Bilfinger SE (GBF.F)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.