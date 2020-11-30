Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $145.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

