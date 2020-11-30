Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 57,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

