Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

