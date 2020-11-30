Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys 23,696 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 384.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,474 shares of company stock worth $69,657,795. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.78.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $584.50. 1,484,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,096,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.54. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $601.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $555.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.42, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

