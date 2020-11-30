Kinneret Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 227,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

