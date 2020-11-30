Kinneret Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.50. 17,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,878. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

