Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in The Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.39. 60,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

In other The Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.