Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

PFE stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. 1,277,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

