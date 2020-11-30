Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

