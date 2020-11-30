Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 139,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,868,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Visa by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.62. 185,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

