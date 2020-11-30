Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,137,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $114,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 217,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 136,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.08. 94,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.84. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

