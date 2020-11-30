Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,358 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,329 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 145,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,302. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

