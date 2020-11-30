Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 374,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

