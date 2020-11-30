Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $6.18 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 52,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 457.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,981,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $236,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 226,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,614,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $152.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

