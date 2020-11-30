Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.2% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 115,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,803. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

