Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.00. 156,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

