Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

