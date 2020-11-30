Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. 303,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.