Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.06. 82,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

