Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.54. 29,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,428. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

