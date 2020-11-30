Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $160.21. 35,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,621. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,609,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

