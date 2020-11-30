Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.47.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.76. 13,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,336. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

