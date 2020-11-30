Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 143 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 161.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,854 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $699.63. 11,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $769.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

