Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.11. 333,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,067,428. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.